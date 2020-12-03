Pop-up COVID testing available in New Milford

Janelle Berry performs a COVID-19 test at Broadview Middle School in Danbury. New Milford will have drive-thru COVID testing available three days over the next week. Janelle Berry performs a COVID-19 test at Broadview Middle School in Danbury. New Milford will have drive-thru COVID testing available three days over the next week. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pop-up COVID testing available in New Milford 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW MILFORD — Pop-up COVID-19 testing will be available in town three times in the next week, beginning Thursday.

Mayor Pete Bass made the announcement on social media Wednesday, stating he has worked with the state to coordinate the local test sites.

Testing will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at New Milford High School on Route 7 and Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

The state will conduct the tests, which will be first-come, first-served.

Jim Ferlow, the town’s emergency operations director, said approximately 200 to 225 tests will be available at the high school, while the limit at the JPCC will be 100 to 115.

The tests will be administered in a drive-thru format.

Ferlow, Health Director Mike Crespan, the town’s CERT team and the New Milford Police Department will assist during the pop-up test times.

As of Wednesday evening, the town has had 744 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of cases from Tuesday to Wednesday increased by 19, according to the mayor’s daily post.