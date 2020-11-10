New Milford middle school goes remote due to COVID cases

New Milford Public Schools was notified of three positive COVID cases in the middle school community Monday. SMS, whose principal is Dr. Christpher Longo, above, will go remote for a week. New Milford Public Schools was notified of three positive COVID cases in the middle school community Monday. SMS, whose principal is Dr. Christpher Longo, above, will go remote for a week. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New Milford middle school goes remote due to COVID cases 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW MILFORD — Schaghticoke Middle School will go remote for the remainder of this week, following three positive COVID-19 cases.

Interim Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo and Chris Longo, SHS principal and the district’s COVID-19 liaison, said in a letter to the school’s families that the district was notified Monday that three members of the middle school community tested positive.

“Through the contact tracing process, it was determined that there was no school transmission,” the statement said.

The affected individuals were last in school on Oct. 30 and Nov. 2.

“We have not received any reports of other students or staff members experiencing illnesses with symptoms resembling those of COVID-19,” the statement said.

The New Milford Health Department, in partnership with the district, is conducting contact tracing for each case.

“We will continue to closely monitor the health conditions of our students and staff,” the statement said.

Those who were identified as having been a “close contact” with any of the cases should have been contacted by the building principal or local health officials and provided with instructions on the appropriate steps to follow.

“As we see regional issues increase, we are also having difficulty maintaining adequate staffing at the middle school for the remainder of this week,” the statement said.

The school will return to the hybrid learning model Nov. 16.

Mitigation strategies will continue to be implemented as part of the school’s reopening plan.

“The health and safety of all members of our school community remain our priority,” the letter read. “We want to remind families to continue to conduct daily health screenings for symptoms before sending students to school.”