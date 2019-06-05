winds caused scattered damage in Alamogordo area; zoo closed

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Strong storm winds caused scattered damage in the Alamogordo area on Tuesday, forcing the local zoo to close to the public Wednesday so crews can clear downed trees and limbs.

The National Weather Service said it was conducting a damage survey of "isolated damage" from the storm and investigating a report of a "short-lived tornado" north of Alamogordo.

Photos posted on Twitter by the weather service shows a snapped-off utility pole, a pole stuck into a trailer, downed trees and a half-flattened mobile home.

There were no immediate reports of injuries caused by the storm.