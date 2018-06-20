Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/11

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 11
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, offered a blessing to Rusty, held by Abby Staib, of New Milford. Sakya blessed dogs at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018. less
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, offered a blessing to Rusty, held by Abby Staib, of New Milford. Sakya blessed dogs at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on ... more
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 2 of 11
Moose backs away from a sprinkling of water while being blessed by Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, who offered a blessing of dogs at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Sakya is the Abbot of the Middle Way Meditation Centers and the Middle Way Peace Order. less
Moose backs away from a sprinkling of water while being blessed by Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, who offered a blessing of dogs at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, ... more
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 3 of 11
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, offered a blessing of dogs at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Sakya is the Abbot of the Middle Way Meditation Centers and the Middle Way Peace Order. less
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, offered a blessing of dogs at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Sakya is the Abbot of the Middle Way ... more
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 4 of 11
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, offered a blessing of dogs at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Sakya is the Abbot of the Middle Way Meditation Centers and the Middle Way Peace Order. less
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, offered a blessing of dogs at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Sakya is the Abbot of the Middle Way ... more
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 11
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, offered a blessing to Stella , with JoAnn Creighton, of Southbury. Sakya blessed dogs at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018. less
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, offered a blessing to Stella , with JoAnn Creighton, of Southbury. Sakya blessed dogs at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on ... more
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 6 of 11
Stu Pomeroy, of Danbury, brought Stu to the blessing of dogs at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Stu Pomeroy, of Danbury, brought Stu to the blessing of dogs at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 7 of 11
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, blessed Lexi, being held by Abra Mabasa, of New Milford, at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, blessed Lexi, being held by Abra Mabasa, of New Milford, at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 11
Rusty, from New Milford, was with Abby Staib, left, and her mother, Corinne Staib, at the blessing of dogs offered by Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018. less
Rusty, from New Milford, was with Abby Staib, left, and her mother, Corinne Staib, at the blessing of dogs offered by Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, at the Candlewoof Dog ... more
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 9 of 11
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, offered a blessing of dogs at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Sakya is the Abbot of the Middle Way Meditation Centers and the Middle Way Peace Order. less
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, offered a blessing of dogs at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Sakya is the Abbot of the Middle Way ... more
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 10 of 11
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, blesses Irie, of New Milford, at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, blesses Irie, of New Milford, at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 11 of 11
Moose, from Brooklyn, New York, a blessing of dogs offered by Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Moose, from Brooklyn, New York, a blessing of dogs offered by Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest from New Milford, at the Candlewoof Dog Park, in New Milford, Conn, on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

text