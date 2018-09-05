Abi Osborne, of Kent, checks the numbers on the bottom of the ducks she chose while playing the matching game at the Kent Carnival, hosted by the Kent Memorial Library on Saturday. See more photos on S3.

Abi Osborne, of Kent, checks the numbers on the bottom of the ducks she chose while playing the matching game at the Kent Carnival, hosted by the Kent Memorial Library on Saturday. See more photos on S3.

Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media