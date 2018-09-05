Abi Osborne, of Kent, checks the numbers on the bottom of the ducks she chose while playing the matching game at the Kent Carnival, hosted by the Kent Memorial Library on Saturday. See more photos on S3.
Lilly Coats, 7, of Sharon, colors in a barn drawing at the Kent Land Trust booth .
Emma Wasser, 6, of New Milford, takes aim at a stack of soda cans with a dart gun during the first annual Kent Carnival, presented by Kent Memorial Library. Saturday, September 1, 2018, in Kent, Conn.
Loïc Mertl-Allard, 3, of New Milford, shares a piece of pie with his mother, Veronique Mertl, during the first annual Kent Carnival, presented by Kent Memorial Library on Saturday.
Helena Cela-Trowbridge, 23 months, of Brooklyn and Kent, makes her own bookmark at the Kent Quiltery booth.
Everett Hotchkin, 4, of Kent, tries out a fire hose with the help of Brian Diorio, of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department, during the first annual Kent Carnival, presented by Kent Memorial Library on Saturday .
Henry Moura, 6, of New Milford, picks out a prize after winning at the bean bag toss .
Ashley Williams, of Kent, takes her place as the target in the “TABber” booth. TAB is the teen advisory board in Kent.
Ducks for the matching game booth at the first annual Kent Carnival, presented by Kent Memorial Library. Saturday, September 1, 2018, in Kent, Conn.
