Cinco de Mayo drew many people out of their homes and to local restaurants to celebrate the special day. A line of about 60 people, all masked and spaced out for social distancing, lined Main Street outside The Villager in Kent. The restaurant normally offers Mexican food on Tuesdays and Cinco de Mayo was no different. The line stretched north beyond the library and pharmacy. Those who picked up take out said the wait was worth it.
