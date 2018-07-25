Zinke to speak as Utah tries to lure land-management agency

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is set to speak in Utah, a stop that comes as state leaders try to persuade him to relocate the nation's largest land management agency there.

Zinke isn't expected to make any major announcement about the future of the Bureau of Land Management on Tuesday, but the visit is another chance to tout Utah's central location close to vast tracts the agency oversees in several Western states.

Zinke has said he's considering moving its headquarters to the West. A senior adviser said last week a decision could be made in the next six to eight months.

Gov. Gary Herbert's Deputy Chief of Staff Paul Edwards says the governor has pitched Utah to Zinke as a location central to vast tracts of federal land in several Western states.