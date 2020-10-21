Zack Iscol, veteran and entrepreneur, joins NYC mayor's race

NEW YORK (AP) — The field of candidates to be New York City's next mayor has gotten another name, with entrepreneur and veteran Zack Iscol announcing his entrance into the race.

Iscol, a former Marine who spent time in Iraq, said the city needed a change in his video announcing his candidacy.

“That starts with bringing competency, leadership and a mayor who actually cares more about outcomes than special interests and campaign donors to City Hall,” said Iscol, who founded a mental health program for veterans.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.

Others have already announced their candidacies, and others are expected.

Those who have announced include City Comptroller Scott Stringer, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Shaun Donovan, Maya Wiley, a civil rights lawyer, former de Blasio aide and MSNBC legal analyst, and Raymond McGuire, a longtime Wall Street executive.