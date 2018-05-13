Youths invited to Kent arts program

The Kent Historical Society is accepting registration for its summer Art Enrichment Program.

Classes will begin June 26 in the barn, an indoor/outdoor space on the museum’s Seven Hearths property, facing gardens and a woodland that will be used as extended classroom space.

The program honors the memory of George Laurence Nelson, an eminent 20th century artist known for his portraits, landscapes and florals, who lived at Seven Hearths for many years and bequeathed his 18th century home to the Kent Historical Society to operate as a museum.

Classes will include “Making Comics,” taught by Sam Alford, June 26-30 from 9 a.m. to noon for youths ages 8 to 12 and from 1 to 4 p.m. for youths ages 8 to 12; drawing, taught by Albert Coffill, July 10-14 from 9 a.m. to noon for youths ages 9-10; advanced drawing, led by Coffill, July 10-14 from 1 to 4 p.m. for youths ages 11 to 13; drawing, taught by Andy Richards, July 17-21 from 9 a.m. to noon for youths ages 8 to 12; and painting, led by Andy Richards, July 17-21 from 1 to 4 p.m. for youths ages 8 to 12.

The “Art Exploration” class with Gabriella Martinez of Kent, an art student at the Hartford Art School, is already full.

Paid childcare will be offered during lunch July 17-21 at a cost of $30 per week.

Registration is not complete until payment is received, either by check or online.

Registration is $120 for members and $130 for non-members.

For information, email info@kenthistoricalsociety.org or call 860-927-4587.