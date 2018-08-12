Youth to help with Steep Rock projects

Steep Rock Association’s Youth Conservation Corp will work on projects in gardens, on trails and campsites, and in wildlife conservation areas throughout SRA’s preserves in Washington Aug. 14-16.

Teen volunteers will team up for the various projects, as well as enjoy ice cream and dips in the Shepaug River at the end of the day.

Teens are invited the evening of Aug. 16 for an optional nature experience with a traditional camp-out including fishing, whittling hiking sticks, and S’mores over a campfire.

For more information and registration, call 860-868-9131.