Youth to compete in national Chess tournament

Peter Wolfe, an eighth-grader in New Milford, will compete in the Barber K-8 Chess Championship in Orlando, Fla., this weekend. Peter is shown above after winning the state championship.

A New Milford youth is headed to Florida to compete in the 2019 K-8 national Barber Championship.

Last year, as a seventh grader, Peter Wolfe won the state title for the K-8 Barber Chess tournament in Hartford, advancing him to the nationals in Orlando this weekend, Aug. 2-4.

“He loves Chess,” said Peter’s mother, Pisey.

While in Florida, Peter will also join the U.S. open Chess tournament, which runs during the same time from as the national championship.

Many K-8 contestants funnel into the U.S. Open after taking part in the Barber championship.

Peter first learned of the game of Chess through his father in the summer of 2017.

“At first, my dad said if I could beat him, I could earn video game time,” Peter explained. “He bought me a book, ‘How to Beat Your Dad at Chess,’ and I started playing and studying”

“Soon, I was beating him all the time and I started liking Chess, not just to earn video game time, but just to play,” Peter said.

He then discovered the Chess Club at New Milford Public Library.

“The library offers so many different programs,” Peter’s mom said, praising the offerings.

Peter is a member of two Chess clubs, the library’s during the school year and the Newtown Chess Club with Glen Budzinski on Saturdays.

“Both clubs are fun, and I get to spend time with friends doing something that I love,” Peter said.

Peter also plays Chess online.

What attracts Peter to the game is the strategy and calculation to win.

“Also, I like the challenge of calculating multiple move variations or sequences to win pieces or to get a check mate,” he said.