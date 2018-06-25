Youth sports waits get more interesting in Kansas City area

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Taking children to sports practice is getting more fun for some parents in the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Olathe, Kansas-based sports development and management company Elite Sports wants parents to stay and have a beer, get their nails done or catch up on work at a workstation while their children practice. It's opened two complexes in the Johnson County, Kansas, towns of Olathe and Overland Park and plans for two more in the county, and another in Kansas City, Missouri.

Elite Sports CEO Jason Bryson says practice is becoming a "unique experience that parents can enjoy as well." The different facilities house sports that include volleyball, soccer and softball. Elite also plans to host local, regional and national tournaments.

