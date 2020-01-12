Youth skill building programs set to grow in Maine

GORHAM, Maine (AP) — Two Maine organizations have been awarded more than $2.3 million to expand skill-building programs for young people.

The money is from the U.S. Department of Labor and is going to LearningWorks in Portland and Goodwill Industries of Northern New England in Gorham. It's designed to help the groups grow their YouthBuild programs, said Maine's two U.S. senators, Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King.

The labor department administers funding for YouthBuild, which provides at-risk teenagers and young adults age 16 to 24 with education and skill development opportunities.

Collins and King said the funding will help the two groups “have the resources they need to prepare students for rewarding careers and assist them in finding good-paying jobs.”