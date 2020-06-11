Youth programs set at NMPL

New Milford Public Library is offering several young adult programs this month via Zoom.

Chess for students in grades four through nine will be taught by Josh, a high school student has played Chess since he was 3 and can tailor his classes for beginners through advanced players, June 16 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. RSVP by June 15.

Katie Shepherd, a registered dietician from Food Explorers, will teach a class on how to make homemade Pop-Tarts June 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The class is open to the first 10 families that sign up, and is open to children 8 and older. RSVP by June 16.

In addition, a photo contest for students in grades 6 to 12 is underway. The theme is “Imagine Your Story.”

The winner will receive a gift certificate to Tasty Waves.

Photos will be posted on the Teen Facebook page for the library and on Twitter.

For more information and RSVP to programs and details about the photo contest, email aberkun@biblio.org.