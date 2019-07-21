Youth invited to observatory series

The John J. McCarthy Observatory will offer its free summer astronomy class for young scientist in grades five through eight July 29 through Aug. 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

A different topic will be offered each night at the observatory located behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South. All classes will end with an opportunity to observe the night sky.

On the final night of the program, parents will be invited to attend and students will show off all they learned about the night sky.

Entry to the class is through application only. For more information, contact instructor Louise Gagnon at jjmoummerclass@gmail.com for an