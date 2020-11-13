Youth invited to library programs

New Milford Public Library has announced its young adult offerings for November.

Space for the activities, which are open to youths in grades 6 to 12, is limited because they will be held in the Marsh Parish House behind the First Congregational Church on the Green, unless otherwise noted.

Offerings will include kindness bingo in recognition of World Kindness Day Nov. 13 from 5 to 6 p.m.; Young Adult Activists, a group for kids interested in helping the rain forest, Nov. 18 from 4 to 5 p.m.; Dungeons and Dragons (will meet virtually) Nov. 9 and 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Chess and Games Club Nov. 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Rollin’ Up Cinnamon Rolls (at participant’s own home) Nov. 20 from 5 to 6 p.m.; and a “Last Airbender” get-together Nov. 24 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, email aberkun@biblio.org.