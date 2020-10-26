Youth invited to library programs

New Milford Public Library has announced its young adult offerings for November.

Space for the activities, which are open to youths in grades 6 to 12, is limited because they will be held in the Marsh Parish House behind the First Congregational Church on the Green, unless otherwise noted.

Offerings will include Write Stuff Nov. 11 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; kindness bingo in recognition of World Kindness Day Nov. 13 from 5 to 6 p.m.; Young Adult Activists, a group for kids interested in helping the rain forest, Nov. 18 from 4 to 5 p.m.; Dungeons and Dragons (will meet virtually) Nov. 9 and 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Chess and Games Club Nov. 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Rollin’ Up Cinnamon Rolls (at participant’s own home) Nov. 20 from 5 to 6 p.m.; and a “Last Airbender” get-together Nov. 24 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, email aberkun@biblio.org.