Youth invited to library programs
New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs for youth next month.
Events will include Dungeons & Dragons Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; “History of the Salem Witch Trials” Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House; and Homeschool Extra Tuesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Programs are open to students in grades six to 12.
For more information and RSVP, email aberkun@biblio.org.
