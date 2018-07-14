Youth invited to learn about food, cooking

The New Milford Youth Agency will offer Farm to Kitchen to Table this summer.

The program, open to middle school-aged children and older, will include field trips to local farms, cooking classes and a family meal at the end of the series.

The program will meet July 23-26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Aug. 9 from 1 to 6 p.m.

For more information, call Vincent at 860-210-2030 or email vincent@youthagency.org.