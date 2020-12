Youth invited to holiday programs

The Junior Library of Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer holiday programs via Zoom this month.

They will include a gingerbread house-making program (kits available at the library) Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. and a candy cane craze (kits available at the library) Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2310.