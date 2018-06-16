Youth invited to free craft program

The Eric Sloane Museum in Kent will offer a free craft program for children June 17 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Participants will be invited to create a back scratcher with Joseph Jude Brien, a local artisan and proprietor of Lost Art Workshops.

For the third Sunday of each month this season, the museum will offer free admission to Connecticut residents.

The museum at 31 Kent-Cornwall Road is open Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.