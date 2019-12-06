Youth invited to crafts workshop

The New Milford Youth Agency will offer a paper craft workshop for students in grades three through five Dec. 12 after school through 5:30 p.m. at the Youth Agency located in the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

The cost is $10 and includes snacks, drinks and craft supplies.

For more information and RSVP, call the Youth Agency at 860-210-2030 or at myyouthagency.com.