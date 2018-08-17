Youth invited to character workshop

The New Milford Youth Agency will offer a free character building workshop for students entering fifth through eighth grades Aug. 22 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Registration is required by visiting myyouthagency.com or by calling 860-210-2030.

Group activities and crafts will be offered at the Youth Agency, located at the John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road.