Youth invited to astronomy program

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will hold a free summer program, “Astronomy, Past, Present and Future,” July 30 through Aug. 4.

The program for young scientists in fifth through eighth grades will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the observatory behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South.

Instructor Louise Gagnon, a recent Taft graduate volunteer at the observatory, will lead the program.

Applicants must have a love of science and be curious about the natural world.

The program will culminate with an observation night when students will be able to host their parents and demonstrate all they have learned during the week.

Admittance is by application. For more information, email jjmosummerclass@gmail.com.

In addition, the observatory hosts a monthly “Second Saturday Stars” program.