Youth invited to apply for Harris scholarship

The Harris Family Scholarship at the Connecticut Community Foundation is now accepting applications.

The scholarship was previously available just for New Milford students.

Now, students residing in any of 21 towns in the foundation’s service area in Greater Waterbury and the Litchfield Hills are encouraged to apply.

The scholarship will be awarded for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Harris Family Scholarship at the foundation was established by the Harris children and the New Milford Farmland and Forest Preservation Committee from donations given in memory of Vivian and George G. Harris, longtime New Milford farmers and agriculture proponents.

Viviana and George took great joy in inviting area residents to their farm and in sharing the importance of agriculture.

“My grandparents were champions for farmland preservation in the state, and they recognized that preservation is just as much about preserving knowledge and tradition as it is about preserving the land,” said Ryan Winkelvoss, the Harris’ oldest grandson.

As one of the largest college scholarship providers in the region, the foundation has awarded thousands of scholarships since 1989 thanks to the generosity of donors who have established more than 130 scholarship funds to benefit area students pursuing college degrees.

Last year, by awarding scholarships totaling more than $900,000, the foundation made college more affordable for 420 students attending two-year and four-year schools across the country.

High school seniors or current or returning college students who are pursuing agricultural studies can apply for the scholarship through the foundation using the “special scholarship” form at www.conncf.org/apply-for-scholarships/ by March 15.