Youth invited to YA programs

The New Milford Youth Agency is offering two programs for middle and high school students.

Students in grades six through eight are invited to attend Mindful Mondays, with the next meetings to be held March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1 from 2:45 to 4 p.m. at the Youth Agency located at the John Pettibone Community Center at 2 Pickett District Road.

Students will need a bus pass to go directly from SMS to the JPCC.

Female high school students are invited to “GRL PWR,” a workshop designed to promote female empowerment and help high school students boost self esteem through group activities and creative projects.

The group will meet March 3, April 7, May 5 and June 2 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at The Maxx on Railroad Street.

Snacks and beverages will be provided.

Students will need a bus pass to go directly from NMHS to The Maxx.

For more information and registration, call 860-210-2030.