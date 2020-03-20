Youth invited to VCA summer camps

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford has announced its summer camps will begin June 22.

A variety of weeklong offerings will be available, with each week based on a different theme.

Miss Abby will teach half-day camp for children ages 3 to 6. Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Weekly themes will include outer space, famous artist week, pirates and princesses, dragons and dinosaurs, around the world, silly messy projects and under the sea.

The center’s full-day camp for children ages 7 to 14 will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Themes will include Harry Potter camp, mosaic, papier mache, board game making, acrylic painting, pottery wheel/sculpture, and clay pet sculpture.

Among the offerings will be Concepts in Drawing & Mixed Media for kids ages 10 and older June 22-26 from 1 to 4 p.m. ($225) and Video Game Camp for kids ages 8 to 13 July 6-10 and July 13017 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day ($375/week).

For more information, including dates and prices, visit www.villagecenterarts.org, or to register, call the 12 Main St. center at 860-354-4318.