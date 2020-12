The Junior Library of Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer a variety children’s events in the coming weeks.

Offerings will include a STEM program, featuring the creation of a marshmallow catapult using wide craft sticks, elastic bands, bottle tops and marshmallows, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.; a Saturday stretch program Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.; a frosty treats virtual program Jan. 23 at 1 p.m.; and a program about the Washington Environmental Council Jan. 30 at 1 p.m.