Youth invited to Children’s Business Fair

The first annual Greater New Milford Children’s Business Fair will be held April 28 from noon to 4 p.m. in New Milford.

Approximately 30 young entrepreneurs will be featured at the event, which will be held at Sarah Noble Intermediate School on Sunny Valley Road.

The event is free and open to the public.

Kids will create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at the one-day market place.

The children are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers, and any parent seen selling to the customer or promoting the child’s product will result in disqualification from the competition.

Applications to participate are available at childrensbusinessfair.org/newmilford.

The event is sponsored by Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business, and the support of donors and volunteers, and hosted and run by the GFWC Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford

“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders,” said Jeff Sandefer, founder of the Acton School of Business, one of the sponsors of the fair. “The Children’s Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers,”

Prizes will be awarded for Most Business Potential, Most Creative Idea and Most Impressive Presentation.