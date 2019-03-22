Youth hockey tryouts slated

Northwestern Youth Ice Hockey, which serves the Greater New Milford area, will hold tryouts in the coming days.

They will take place at the South Kent School rink at 40 Bulls Bridge Road in South Kent.

Mites (for birth years 2011-12) will meet March 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. and March 30 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Squirts (for birth years 2009-10) will meet March 28 from 6 to 7 p.m., March 30 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and March 31 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Peewees (for birth years 2007-08) will meet March 27 from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., March 30 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and March 31 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Bantams (for birth years 2005-06) will meet April 23-25 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.,

Goalies can try out for free and will receive a 50 percent tuition discount.

For more information, call 860-799-1678, or register at www.nwicehawks.com.