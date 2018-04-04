Youth ‘enjoyed the hunt’ at Odd Fellows lodge

To the Editor:

The Odd Fellows Good Shepherd Lodge #65 in New Milford would like to thank the Children’s Movement Center, DolrBills, Walmart, Big Y, Stop and Shop, Costco, Carvel and Social Services for the contribution to its eighth annual Easter egg hunt on Palm Sunday.

More than 50 youngsters enjoyed the hunt.

The Odd Fellows give back to the community and organizations as MS Foundation, Alzheimer's, CT Eye Bank, CT Epilepsy Foundation and many more.

New members are welcome. To find out more, please visit our social hour each Thursday at 7 p.m. before our meetings.

Thanks again.

Glenn Miller

Cindy Day

New Milford