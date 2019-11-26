Youth center halts admissions after possible overdoses

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The state has ordered a Manchester youth substance abuse treatment center to suspend admissions while it investigates possible overdoses involving five residents.

WMUR-TV reports that four girls and a boy from Granite Pathways were taken to a hospital Monday night after a 911 caller told authorities the children may have taken the sedative Xanax. Fire officials said the patients were conscious but showing symptoms of overdosing, including slurred speech, and that staff initially appeared unaware that an ambulance had been called.

Jake Leon, spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday that the incident is under review.

“Our priority is ensuring the health and safety of the youths who are there today,” he said in an email. “We have directed Granite Pathways to suspend all admissions to the program until our review is complete.”

Granite Pathways told WMUR the children were taken to the hospital out of “an abundance of caution,” but the center could not offer additional detail due to privacy rules.

"The facility followed its internal safety and notification procedures, which includes contact with the families, as well as local and state public officials,” it said.

The center serves up to 36 children ages 12-17 who are struggling with drug or alcohol problems, with an average stay of 48 days. The first dedicated treatment center of its kind in New Hampshire for adolescents, it opened a year ago in a renovated wing of the Sununu Youth Services Center, though it is separate from the detention center.