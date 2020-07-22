The New Milford Youth Agency has announced several programs for the coming weeks.

GRLPWR, an ongoing workshop designed to promote female empowerment for high school students to help boost self-esteem through fun group activities and creative projects, will be offered the first Wednesday of each month beginning Aug. 5 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Youth Agency at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road.

Once school resumes, students will need a bus pass to ride from school to the Youth Agency.

Mindful Mondays will be held Aug. 10, 17 and 24 from 3 to 4 p.m. with Wells at the Youth Agency.

The program will be open to students entering sixth through eighth grades.

Peace, Love & Stand Up to Hate, a group that will promote inclusion, diversity, friendship, team building and kindness, will be offered the first Monday of each month beginning Aug. 3 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Youth Agency.

Once school resumes, students will need a bus pass to ride the bus from NMHS to the Youth Agency.

For more information about any of the offerings, and registration, contact Sara Wells, LMSW, at swells@newmilford.org or call 860-210-2030.