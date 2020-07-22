Youth Agency slates programs

The New Milford Youth Agency has announced several programs for the coming weeks.

GRLPWR, an ongoing workshop designed to promote female empowerment for high school students to help boost self-esteem through fun group activities and creative projects, will be offered the first Wednesday of each month beginning Aug. 5 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Youth Agency at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road.

Once school resumes, students will need a bus pass to ride from school to the Youth Agency.

Mindful Mondays will be held Aug. 10, 17 and 24 from 3 to 4 p.m. with Wells at the Youth Agency.

The program will be open to students entering sixth through eighth grades.

Peace, Love & Stand Up to Hate, a group that will promote inclusion, diversity, friendship, team building and kindness, will be offered the first Monday of each month beginning Aug. 3 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Youth Agency.

Once school resumes, students will need a bus pass to ride the bus from NMHS to the Youth Agency.

For more information about any of the offerings, and registration, contact Sara Wells, LMSW, at swells@newmilford.org or call 860-210-2030.