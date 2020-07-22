Youth Agency slates programs
The New Milford Youth Agency has announced several programs for the coming weeks.
It will be held at the Youth Agency at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road.
Once school resumes, students will need a bus pass to ride from school to the Youth Agency.
The program will be open to students entering sixth through eighth grades.
For more information about any of the offerings, and registration, contact Sara Wells, LMSW, at swells@newmilford.org or call 860-210-2030.