The New Milford Youth Agency will present a free virtual parent support seminar Jan. 19 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The workshop is designed for parents who would like to have a better understanding of their children.

Sara Wells, LMSW, and Jason O’Connor, LCSW and Youth Agency director, will facilitate the program and offer a Q&A at the end.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.