Youth Agency sets spring dance

The New Milford Youth Agency will hold a spring dance for children and teens with special needs and their families June 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event will take place at the Maxx on Railroad Street.

Guests are asked to sign up to bring a snack to share.

Games, food and music will be provided.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.