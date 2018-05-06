https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Youth-Agency-sets-spring-dance-12879713.php
Youth Agency sets spring dance
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
The New Milford Youth Agency will hold a spring dance for children and teens with special needs and their families June 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The event will take place at the Maxx on Railroad Street.
Guests are asked to sign up to bring a snack to share.
Games, food and music will be provided.
For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.
