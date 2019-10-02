https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Youth-Agency-offering-homework-club-14483906.php
Youth Agency offering homework club
The New Milford Youth Agency is offering its Homework Club for students in third through eighth grade Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
Mentors from New Milford High School will help students with math, reading, studying, organization and more at the Youth Agency located at the John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road.
Registration is required by emailing joconnor@newmilford.org.
