Youth Agency offering homework club

The New Milford Youth Agency is seeking volunteer mentors and students for its homework club.

The club meets Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Youth Agency at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

Students in third through seventh grade are welcome to get help with math, reading, studying and more, while students in ninth through 12th grade are sought to help younger students.

For more information, call 860-210-2030 or email jason@youthagency.org.