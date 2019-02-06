‘Your Special Education Rights’ program set

Sherman Library will present a book talk and signing with Jennifer Laviano and Julie Swanson, who recently released “Your Special Education Rights: What Your School District Isn’t Telling You,” Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Drawing on their decades of experience, Laviano, a high-profile special education lawyer, and Swanson, a sought-after special education advocate, help parents of students with disabilities navigate their school systems to get the services they need for their children.

They will demystify the federal laws that govern the rights of public school children with disabilities.

After the discussion, they will be available to sign their book.

Books will not be available for sale the night of the event. The book is available to purchase at Amazon prior to the event.

For more information, call the Sherman Center library at 860-354-2455.