Youngkin wins Virginia governor's race, jolting Democrats WILL WEISSERT and SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press Nov. 3, 2021 Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 1:22 a.m.
1 of30 Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin arrives to speak at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe prepares to speak at an election night party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gather for an election night party in Chantilly, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu addresses supporters at her election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Boston. Wu defeated fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George to become the first woman of color elected as mayor of Boston. Josh Reynolds/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 Republican lobbyist Mike Carey waves to supporters during a watch party for the results of the 15th Congressional District election at The Mill event center in Lancaster, Ohio, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Carey won an open U.S. House seat. (Alie Skowronski/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Alie Skowronski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 People cheer the incoming results at the election night party for Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, held at the Bridgewater Marriott hotel in Bridgewater, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Stefan Jeremiah Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 New York City Mayor Elect Eric Adams speaks to supporters Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, right, kisses his wife, Dorothy, as he makes an appearance at an election night party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 Suzanne Youngkin reacts on stage before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. At right is their daughter Anna. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 Republican Lt. Gov. candidate Winsome Sears speaks before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, right, gives his wife Suzanne, a high five during a rally in Chesterfield, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the November election. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, left, greets a supporter during a rally in Chesterfield, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the November election. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks with Lt. Gov. candidate Winsome Sears after a rally in Fredericksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the November election. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe speaks to supporters during a rally in Richmond, Va., Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, gestures as he speaks to supporters during a rally in Richmond, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gestures as he speaks to supporters during a rally in Chesterfield, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the November election. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin addresses supporters at a campaign rally in Leesburg, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gather for an election night party in Chantilly, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 Jason Miyares, Republican candidate for state attorney general, gives a thumbs-up after finishing his speech Tuesday night, Nov. 2, 2021, in Virginia Beach, Va. (Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Mike Caudill/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor's race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump's most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first Republican to win statewide office here in 12 years.
The 54-year-old Youngkin's defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe marked a sharp turnabout in a state that has shifted to the left over the past decade and was captured by President Joe Biden last year by a 10-point margin. It is certain to add to the Democrats' anxiety about their grip on political power heading into next year's midterms, when the party's thin majority in Congress could be erased.
Written By
WILL WEISSERT and SARAH RANKIN