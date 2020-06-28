Young woman, 2 children found dead inside Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (AP) — Three people including two children have been found dead inside a Phoenix apartment and a man has been taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to a check welfare about a possible stabbing at an apartment around 9 a.m. and said a 7-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene and a 28-year-old man was injured.

Details about how the three persons died weren’t immediately released by police who didn’t release any of their names.

Police said the woman was believed to be a relative of the two children.

The injured man was believed to be a family member who was living with the woman and children, but police said his relationship to the three wasn’t immediately clear.

Police were calling the case a homicide and there was no immediate mention of a search for any suspects.