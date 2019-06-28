https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Young-Picasso-to-be-screened-14048563.php
‘Young Picasso’ to be screened
Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present an exhibition on screen documentary, “Young Picasso,” July 11 at 6:30 p.m.
The Washington Art Association will co-sponsor the screening at the Wykeham Road library.
Pablo Picasso is one of the greatest artists of all time - and right up until his death in 1973, he was the most prolific of artists.
Many films have dealt with these later years - the art, the affairs and the wide circle of friends.
The film, directed by Phil Grabsky, explores Picasso’s early years.
It runs 1 hour and 30 minutes.
For more information and registration, call 860-7586.
