‘Young Frankenstein’ under way at Gunnery

The Gunnery Drama Society at The Gunnery in Washington will continue staging its production of “Young Frankenstein” March 22-23 at 7 p.m. each night at the private school at 99 Green Hill Road.

With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor and a leggy lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. The cast features seniors Sean Douglas as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, Sam Johnson as Igor and Katie Nemergut is Inga and sophomore Max Farrar as Frau Blucher.

The cast also includes seniors Travis Powell, John Crabtree, juniors Harry Sutton, Alex Zhang, Elizabeth Benning, and sophomores Drew Sutherland and Paul Khrapunov.

The ensemble cast includes juniors Aurora Aviles, Isabel Martin and Joyce McFarland, sophomores Maggie Xiang and Yolanda Wang and freshmen Kyra Briggs, Sheridan Curry and Emma Smith, with guest appearances by seniors Barbora Barancikova and Rain Ji and juniors Gwendolyn Brown, Juliette Gaggini and Andrew Byrne-King.