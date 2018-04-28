‘Young Frankenstein’ to open at theater

TheatreWorks New Milford will open its production of “Young Frankenstein” May 4 at 8 p.m.

Following opening night, the play will be staged Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through June 2, as well as May 20 and 27 at 2 p.m.

“Young Frankenstein,” officially known as “The New Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein,” is a musical with a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan and music and lyrics by Brooks.

This production is under the direction of Jocelyn Beard of Wingdale, N.Y., the musical director is Mary Jane Phelan of Pawling, N.Y., and the choreographer is Marisa Caron of Brewster, N.Y.

The scenic design is by Francis A. Daley and lighting design by Peter Petrino.

The cast includes Joey DeVellis, Matthew Horowitz, Maya Daley, Ashley McLeod, Lana Peck, Michael Wright, Shawn Brown, Patrick Spaulding, Jerusha Wright, Christina Van De Water, Elizeth Brito, Erin Walsh, Chris Marker, Helaine Miserendino, Tarah Vega, Isidora Naples, Collin Kent Larson and David Fritsch.

Tickets for all shows are $30 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel with ID will be admitted for $25. Seniors will be admitted to a free dress rehearsal May 10 at 8 p.m. A pay-what-you-can-night will be held May 17 at 8 p.m.

The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave., but parking is behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration on East Street.

For more information, call 860-350-6863.