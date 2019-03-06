‘Young Frankenstein’ to be staged in Washington

The Gunnery Drama Society at The Gunnery in Washington will stage its production of “Young Frankenstein” March 21-23 at 7 p.m. each night.

The play will be staged for free in the Lemcke Theater of the Emerson Performing Arts Center at the private school at 99 Green Hill Road.

Based on the 1974 film by Gene Wilder and Mel Brooks, “Young Frankenstein” opened on Broadway in 2007 with a book written by Brooks and Thomas Meehan.

In the play, the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family's estate in Transylvania.

With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor and a leggy lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors.

The cast features seniors Sean Douglas as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, Sam Johnson as Igor and Katie Nemergut is Inga and sophomore Max Farrar as Frau Blucher.

The cast also includes seniors Travis Powell as Inspector Hans Kemp and John Crabtree as the hermit; juniors Harry Sutton as the village idiot, Alex Zhang as Dr. Frankenstein’s fiancée, Elizabeth Benning; and sophomores Drew Sutherland as Dr. Frankenstein’s ghostly grandfather, Dr. Victor Von Frankenstein and Paul Khrapunov as the monster.

The ensemble cast includes juniors Aurora Aviles, Isabel Martin and Joyce McFarland, sophomores Maggie Xiang and Yolanda Wang and freshmen Kyra Briggs, Sheridan Curry and Emma Smith, with guest appearances by seniors Barbora Barancikova and Rain Ji and juniors Gwendolyn Brown, Juliette Gaggini and Andrew Byrne-King.

The play is directed by faculty member Elizabeth Dayton, director of dramatic arts, with producer Sarah Albright, music director Sarah Fay, set designer Al Chiappetta of Sherman Playhouse, and costume designer Terry Hawley.

The stage crew includes junior Charles DeVos, sophomores Acadia Johnson and Hailey Lovallo, and freshmen Allie Bruck, Kate O’Farrell and Keven O’Farrell.

Senior Cody Moore plays in the pit band.