‘Young Frankenstein’ open at theater

TheatreWorks New Milford will open its production of “Young Frankenstein” May 4 at 8 p.m.

Following opening night, the play will be staged Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through June 2, as well as May 20 and 27 at 2 p.m.

“Young Frankenstein,” officially known as “The New Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein,” is a musical with a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan and music and lyrics by Brooks.

It is a parody of the horror film genre, especially the 1931 Universal Pictures adaptation of Mary Shelley's “Frankenstein” and its 1939 sequel “Son of Frankenstein.”

Tickets for all shows are $30 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel with ID will be admitted for $25. Seniors will be admitted to a free dress rehearsal May 3 at 8 p.m. A pay-what-you-can-night will be held May 10 at 8 p.m.

The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave., but parking is behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration on East Street.

For more information, call 860-350-6863.