https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Yoga-class-set-in-Gaylordsville-13868424.php
Yoga class set in Gaylordsville
The Village Farm in Gaylordsville will offer a yoga class May 25 at 9 a.m. with Sandy Trimarchi, who has completed a 200-hour Raja Hathaway training program.
No experience is necessary; all levels are welcome to the event that has a rain date of May 26.
Attendees are invited to bring a mat and block, if available. Extras will be on hand.
The cost is $10. For more information, call 860 354-7008.
View Comments