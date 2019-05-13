Yoga class set in Gaylordsville

The Village Farm in Gaylordsville will offer a yoga class May 25 at 9 a.m. with Sandy Trimarchi, who has completed a 200-hour Raja Hathaway training program.

No experience is necessary; all levels are welcome to the event that has a rain date of May 26.

Attendees are invited to bring a mat and block, if available. Extras will be on hand.

The cost is $10. For more information, call 860 354-7008.