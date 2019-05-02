Yellowstone's east gate set to open Friday

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The east gate to Yellowstone National Park is set to open for the season.

The Cody Enterprise reports the entrance will be open Friday morning, but motorists can expect delays because of construction and possibly deteriorating weather conditions. The road between Canyon Village and Lake Village also is scheduled to open Friday.

Roads from the west gate to Madison Junction, Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful, and Norris to Canyon Village, opened in mid-April.

Yellowstone officials say visitors should check road conditions before venturing into the park.

Information from: The Cody Enterprise, http://www.codyenterprise.com