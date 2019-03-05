Years after Seattle crash, Senate moves to amend 1909 law

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has approved an update to parts of the state's wrongful death law, four years after a Seattle crash that killed five.

The proposal would remove requirements that, after an accidental death in the state, family members must live in the United States and be economically dependent on the victim to be able file a wrongful death claim here. The law dates to 1909.

Lawmakers voted 30-17 to approve the measure Tuesday, sending it to the state House.

A fatal 2015 crash in Seattle drew attention to the law, when an amphibious "Ride the Ducks" tourist vehicle veered into oncoming traffic, striking a tour bus filled with foreign students.

Republican Senators objected to the bill's cost.