YardApes’ Golf Classic planned

YardApes, Inc. in New Milford will hold its 14th annual Quad-Am Golf Classic Sept. 10 at Bull’s Bridge Golf Club in Kent.

All proceeds will benefit the Pratt Nature Center in New Milford.

The center offers opportunities for outdoor play, discovery, hiking, bird-watching, community garden plots and education for individuals and families.

Golfers and sponsors are welcome for the classic.

Registration is available at www.yardapes.com/golf.